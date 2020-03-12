Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu banter over Judwaa 2!

In 2017, David Dhawan remade his 1997 hit Judwaa with Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu and it went on to do a business of over Rs. 140 crores at the box-office. It still happens to be one of the biggest hits of the trio's careers.

A while ago, Fernandez was packing her bags when she suddenly rediscovered a portrait or a sketch rather of the three actors and she couldn't help sharing it on her Instagram story. This may have cheered her up or left her surprised.

Take a look:

Not being able to control her excitement, Pannu wrote- Why is Varun Dhawan not looking happy in this?:

And Dhawan being Dhawan, naughty and funny, wrote he wasn't smiling because Taapsee gave him a Thappad. He simultaneously congratulated her for the success of her film. Have a look right here:

On the work front, Dhawan will now be seen in another remake called Coolie No. 1, which will be followed by a film with Sriram Raghavan on the life of Arun Khetarpal. Pannu will be gearing up for films like Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Loop Lapeta. Fernandez will give her fans titles like Mrs. Serial Killer for Netflix, Attack, and Kick 2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates