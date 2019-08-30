Varun Dhawan kick starts his celeb chat show with Sachin Tendulkar

bollywood

Varun Dhawan starts celeb chat show on his YouTube channel, Sachin Tendulkar roped in as the first guest.

Varun Dhawan

With several stars personalising the content on their YouTube channel, Varun Dhawan too is looking anew at the digital platform. The actor is ready to kickstart a special chat show, where — in a role reversal of sorts — he will assume the part of the host as he interviews his childhood idols. The series, that drops online today, will open with Sachin Tendulkar.

A source close to the actor informs, "Being an ardent fan of the Master Blaster and having grown up cheering for him, Varun wanted to kick off the show with him. The actor was completely at ease in his new role as he sat down with the legend to discuss his unparalleled career in cricket, life after retirement, and even anecdotes from the last Ashes match.



Sachin Tendulkar

Varun also opened up on his memories of watching Sachin play at different tourneys. The discussion then steered towards their fitness, with both sharing diet tips." The series will see the actor interviewing celebrities from the world of sports, culture, food and of course, movies. "The line-up is being worked on," adds the source.

