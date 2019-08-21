Varun Dhawan spends time with the 'love of his life' and the banter is cute

bollywood

Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram post with his niece will make you literally roll on the floor with laughter. It has got the whole of Bollywood laughing hard.

Varun Dhawan with his niece in a video shared by the actor on his Instagram account

Varun Dhawan has a choc-a-bloc schedule currently. The actor, who was in Bangkok for the shoot of his upcoming film, Coolie No 1, has finally got a breather. Varun has got a day off and he decided to spend time with his niece, his brother Rohit Dhawan's daughter.

Varun Dhawan shared a video of himself playing with his niece, wherein, she is sitting on her uncle's shoulders. The Judwaa 2 actor's caption blew everyone away. The caption is a conversation between Varun and his manager, Ishita. It reads: "Manager-u have a free day Varun let's finish the meeting? Varun- I'm very busy ishita. LOML- love of my life."

Varun Dhawan's close friend and actor Arjun Kapoor, as usual, showed his humorous side on Varun's post. Since the Kalank actor is doing Coolie No 1, Arjun preferred to call his niece as "Beti No 1" and Varun as "Chachu No 1." How sweet is that?

The comments section was flooded with cute comments from his industry friends. Sonam Kapoor called the little baby "pudding." She wrote: "She's such a pudding." Jacqueline Fernandez who has worked with Varun in Judwaa wrote: "Oh my god! I'm dyinggggg (sic)." Nargis Fakhri was also in complete awe of the baby and dropped a comment that read: "Aweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee so sweet (sic)." Nargis earlier worked with Dhawan in the film, Main Tera Hero. Others who replied to the post were Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Amaal Mallik and Sophie Choudry.

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan had shared a video of himself shooting for Coolie No 1, which is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film by the same name. In the video, Varun was seen on a yacht where he introduced his character's name from the film, Kuwar Mahendra Pratap.

Varun Dhawan keeps sharing behind the scenes photos and videos from the shoot. However, we haven't seen Varun and Sara together yet. The film's posters have been released. Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 releases on May 1 next year.

