Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Arjun, Janhvi shout 'Jor se bolo, Happy Birthday' at Shashank's bash

Shashank Khaitan, the Dhadak director, turned a year older on February 27, and his celebrity friends attended the house party hosted in Bandra. The B-townies couldn't keep calm but sing out loud the 'Happy Birthday' song. What came in as a surprise is Varun Dhawan's 'Zor Se Bolo, Happy Birthday' which turned out to be a chorus sung by the entire group.

Joining Varun Dhawan to sing along were Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. The birthday boy, who was extremely cautious to even cut a cake, couldn't help but laugh on this teen action. Karan Johar was the one to shoot this on a video, which he shared on his Instagram account. Check it out!

Shashank Khaitan was seen cutting two different cakes. Speaking of his professional journey, he wore the director's hat for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. Shashank recently produced Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship.

All the actors walked in at the birthday bash at their casual best. While Varun Dhawan opted for a cool shirt, paired with basic denim. Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a black spaghetti top and distress denim at the bash.

On the work front, Janvhi Kapoor will be next seen in Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfzana and Takht. Speaking of Varun Dhawan, the actor has Coolie No. 1 and Mr. Lele as his next releases.

