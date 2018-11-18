Varun Dhawan shoots 'toughest scene' of his career for Kalank

bollywood

Varun Dhawan will be shooting for one of the "toughest" scenes of his "entire career" for his upcoming film Kalank

Actor Varun Dhawan will be shooting for one of the "toughest" scenes of his "entire career" for his upcoming film "Kalank".

A tweet from the official Twitter account of Dharma Productions read: "Shooting one of the toughest scenes of 'Kalank' and his entire career today is Varun Dhawan! He left no stone unturned for the prep. Wish him luck by leaving your wishes and love below."

Varun on took to his Instagram stories where he shared a video of him travelling to the film's set and captioned it: "Lets get started". Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank is an epic drama set in the 1940s. Kalank also stars Adiya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead roles. It is produced by Dharma Productions and is releasing on April 19, 2019.

