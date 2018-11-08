bollywood

Varun Dhawan's uncle, Anil Dhawan, was also seen in the picture. Anil made a comeback in the recent release, AndhaDhun

Varun Dhawan with family

Varun Dhawan has been shooting for Kalank, but took time off to soak in the festivities. Yesterday, he shared a picture on Instagram with parents, David and Lali, brother Rohit and sister-in-law Jaanvi celebrating Diwali.

His uncle, yesteryear actor Anil Dhawan, was also seen in the picture. Anil made a comeback in the recent release, AndhaDhun. The Dhawans are one big happy family. The actor posted on his Instagram account: "Happy diwali to everyone from the Dhawans [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Happy diwali to everyone from the Dhawans A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onNov 6, 2018 at 11:37pm PST

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Sharat Katariya's directorial venture Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, opposite Anushka Sharma. The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. the film is slated to hit the silver screen on April 2019.

