Did Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora go on double date with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal?

On Tuesday night, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor went on a dinner date to Bandra's plush restaurant. Also spotted there were lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

While Varun Dhawan's love affair with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal is known to one and all, Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Malaika Arora was always kept underwraps. It was through making public appearances together at important events, luncheons, dinners and movie dates that Varun and Natasha's relationship came out in the open, and was stamped official! In few of his interactions too, Varun has been vocal about marriage and relationship with Natasha Dalal, who is a fashion designer by profession.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, lately, they have started throwing caution to the wind by attending public events together. Gone are the days for them when they entered and exited from the same parties at different timings and separately just to stay away from the media glare.

On Tuesday night, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted at a plush restaurant in Bandra-Kurla-Complex. While Malaika wore a white tank top with distressed jeans, and those bold magenta boots added glamour to the look! Arjun Kapoor wore a black printed hoodie with black pants and shoes.



Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted on their dinner date. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan also kept it casual with a grey t-shirt and jeans, Natasha opted for a black bellbottom pant and a shimmery top. Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan was also spotted with wife Jaanvi at the eatery.



Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.



Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Desai Dhawan.

Well, if one might follow the trait in Bollywood, celebrities neither deny or agree to being in a relationship but make casual appearances together, which in some case is followed by marriage, courtesy- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. We wonder if Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are next in line.

