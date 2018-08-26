Varun Dhawan: Trying to mix 'mass', 'class' films

bollywood

Varun Dhawan says with his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga-Made In India he is trying to mix mass and class films together

Having a filmography with a mix of entertainers like "Main Tera Hero", "Dishoom", "Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya" and content-driven cinema like "Badlapur" and "October", actor Varun Dhawan says with his upcoming film "Sui Dhaaga-Made In India" he is trying to mix "mass" and "class" films together.

Asked if he consciously chooses to make a balance between massy entertainers and content-driven films, Varun told IANS: "It is. Whenever I do a 'Main Tera Hero', I need a 'Badlapur' and if I do a 'Judwaa 2', I need an 'October'. Now with 'Sui Dhaaga -- Make In India' I am trying to mix these. I am trying to mix the mass and class (films) together and that's what 'Sui Dhaaga-Made In India' is all about."

Varun will be seen playing a tailor named Mauji in the "Sui Dhaaga-Made in India", a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India and the country's local artisans have.

Asked if Bollywood heroes embodying such realistic characters can make a statement, he said: "The clothes are on our body and made by these people, so they bring the biggest change in our lives. They change our moods the way they make the clothes. They need to be given importance."

The 31-year-old actor says the film, which also features actress Anushka Sharma, is not just about a tailor but a person who wants to rise and make his place in the world.

"It is about the entrepreneurship, about young India and it's about make in India...things made in India," added the actor, who will also be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming film "Kalank".

"Sui Dhaaga" brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster "Dum Laga Ke Haisha".

The "Dilwale" star was in Mumbai to walk the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2018. Varun looked dramatic as he sported a light pink suit with black nail paint and kohl in his eyes.

Talking about walking for Rawal, he said: "This is second time I walked for Kunal and for me this time was better. It felt bigger and grander."

