Varun Dhawan's litte princess Niara turns two; Doting chachu posts pictures

Varun Dhawan's niece, Niara, daughter of director Rohit Dhawan turned two on May 30, 2020. The munchkin dotes on her 'chachu no 1' and insisted he cut the birthday cake with her. The actor refers to the tot as the 'love of his life' and often shares pictures of her antics on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

As Varun posted pictures with his niece, several Bollywood actors commented on the post. Nora Fatehi wrote, "She is so cute", while Arjun Kapoor commented, "Jigar ka tukda". Sophie Choudry wrote, "Cutie pie! Happy birthday".

Niara is the daughter of Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Desai Dhawan.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan had posted a video where cutie Niara is seen joining her family, during the 5 pm, 5 minutes initiative by PM Narendra Modi on the Janata Curfew Day.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1". The new version is directed by his father David Dhawan, who had earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The actor is currently staying indoors at his house ever since the imposition of COVID induced lockdown.

