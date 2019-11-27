Close shave for Varun Dhawan on the sets of Coolie No 1

What was to be a regular shoot of an action sequence for Coolie No 1 quickly turned into a risky proposition for Varun Dhawan, on Sunday. The unit was filming a heavy-duty stunt in the outskirts of Pune, which required the actor to deliver some close-up shots inside a car as it hung off the cliff. An onlooker present during the shoot of the May 2020 release reveals, "After Varun filmed his shot, he realised that the car door was jammed and wouldn't budge."



Varun Dhawan

"Even though the stunt was rehearsed several times under the supervision of the stunt coordinators and all the safety precautions were employed by the director [David Dhawan], things, unfortunately, went awry. What followed was a few minutes of dread as the stunt coordinators tried to get him out of the vehicle. It was proving to be all the more difficult given how precariously the car was balanced on the edge. Varun kept his calm throughout the episode, and finally, escaped unhurt with the help of one of the stunt coordinators."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates