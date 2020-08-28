Vasai Ganpati mandal booked for breaking all govt rules on festival

According to the police, some of the people who were part of the visarjan process were not wearing face masks. Pic/ Hanif Patel

The Manikpur police have booked a Ganpati mandal in Vasai for violating the state government's guidelines of celebrating the festival amid the pandemic.

Speaking to mid-day, police inspector Rajendra Kamble said, "The chairperson of Vasai-cha Bappa Mitra Mandal and its members have been booked as they were not following social distancing norms and were dancing on the road without face masks at the time of visarjan."

"The height of the idol was 4-ft but they had kept five other idols. About 14 people had gathered at one place for the immersion of these idols and some of them were not wearing facemasks," Kamble added.

"They were also burning firecrackers on the road and dancing to music, which is a gross violation of the government's guidelines. Hence, we have booked the mandal and its members under Sections 188 and 269 of IPC and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act," he added. After registering the FIR, the Manikpur police sent them a notice.

