Vasai-Virar Marathon: Anish sets new half marathon mark
Thapa led Navy's Tirtha Pun and fellow Army runner Dinesh Kumar under the mark in the half marathon. Tirtha Pun clocked 1:04.42, while Dinesh Kumar followed him in 1:04.46
Mohit Rathore won the full marathon, while armyman Anish Thapa set a new half marathon course record in the ninth Indiabulls Home Loans Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon on Sunday.
Rathore, a 2017-runner up, was on track to set a new course record in the full marathon when he crossed the half-way mark, clocking 1:06. However, rising temperatures made him flag a bit in the second half, before finishing in 2:24.22, followed by Sukhdev Singh in 2:31.42 and Dharmender in 2:32.39.
Half marathon winner Anish Thapa breasted the tape in 1:04.37, shaving off 19 seconds from G Lakshmana's course record of 1:04.56 set in 2014. He later said he did not expect to break the course record. "I got into a good rhythm early and because of my fellow runners also pushing me throughout the race, I could maintain the pace," he said.
The women's half marathon also saw some excellent performances. Kiran Sahdev from Railways took top spot, clocking 1:17.51, followed by Komal Jagdale (1:18.24) and Nandini Gupta (1:19.13).
Rs 2.5lakh
Full marathon champion Mohit Rathore's prize purse
