Vasan Bala on Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Pain is the essence of our survival

bollywood

In an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com, Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan and Vasan Bala speak in detail about their film, Mard Ko Nahi Hota

Abhimanyu Dassani with Vasan Bala on the sets of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/abhimanyud.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is a film about a man, who doesn't feel pain due to a disease called, congenital insensitivity, wherein, the person becomes incapable of feeling pain. This character is essayed by actress Bhagyashree's son, Abhimanyu Dassani, which marks his debut in the film industry. Packing some punches and kicks is Radhika Madan. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film is a combination of action, fun and romance. The film also stars Gulshan Deviah in a double role. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, the trio spoke about their experience of working with each other. The film hits the screens on March 21, 2019.

Excerpts from the interview:

Though the dialogue, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hoti is a cliche one, how do you'll perceive it?

Radhika: Mard Ko Dard Hota Hai (Men feel pain) but Surya (character's name in the film) is incapable of feeling any pain because he is suffering from congenital insensitivity.

Abhimanyu: Men feel pain but they hide it. They should feel pain, only then will they be able to understand someone else's pain.

Vasan Bala: Pain is the essence of our survival. If you don't feel pain, you might not even stay alive. Not feeling pain is actually a condition.

What inspired you to make this story?

Vasan Bala: The whole idea of the film is the world of the film. It was to kind of put one's childhood in front of the audience and then the condition, martial arts, they all become incidental in part of the packaging of the film or to make it more entertaining. Basically, it's just to tell the story of a middle-class boy, who dreamt of getting out of his den.

This is your second film after Pataakha. So, is there any fear of being stereotyped?

Radhika: Is it because I am choosing unconventional films? I don't mind getting typecast at all. I am not really thinking about all that. I'm just doing what is coming my way by trusting my gut and by enjoying every role that I am getting. I am not planning and whenever I told Vasan sir, 'Now, I think, I should do this film,' he has always advised, 'Radhika, stop using your brains or you'll get tangled'.

Vasan: Too much planning doesn't really work here. In films, I think Emotional quotient works better than Intelligence quotient. So, obviously, you need to think about these two things, but somewhere you should let your EQ win.

Despite your mother Bhagyashree being a huge star, you've always maintained a low profile. Do you like staying away from the limelight, unlike other star kids who are spotted outside gyms and cafes?

Vasan Bala: To answer this question, even if you say star kids in general, I don't think people just want to be on social media but everyone's careful. They finish their education once they are going to be acting in films, it's only then that they also come out. If you are talking about star kids like Taimur Ali Khan and AbRam Khan, the media did not give them a choice. I'm sure they are too young to flaunt themselves. I think when there is a reason, there is a film to be done and are going to be a part of a profession, there's obvious curiosity around.

Abhimanyu: For me, I want Surya to be bigger than Abhimanyu and after that whichever character I play. The lesser people will know Abhimanyu, more they'll fall in love with Surya.

What advice did your mom give you and how does she find this film?

Abhimanyu: She's being inculcating this advice since I was a child and she's been focussing on the fact that one has to be a good person, and good things happen to good people.

Were Abhimanyu and Radhika always on your mind for this film?

Vasan: Yes, ever since I saw them.

Which is your favourite film of your mom?

Abhimanyu: Of course, Maine Pyaar Kiya

How are they as actors on set?

Vasan: They are amazing. I am sure you'll be seeing and hearing about them a lot more.

Also Read: Fractures and pain, sweat and blood, Abhimanyu Dassani has borne all in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates