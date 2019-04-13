Vashi bridge crash victim critical, FIR filed against Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

national

Corporator Divya Gaikwad claimed that her frequent reminders to the civic body for structural audit of bridges fell on deaf ears

The 20-year-old bridge suddenly caved around 9.30pm on Thursday

Even as one of the victims in the foot over bridge (FOB) collapse in Vashi continue to remain in serious condition, the police have filed an FIR against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for negligence.

A section of the footbridge in Sector 8 had collapsed on Thursday night. Two brothers, Surendra Pal and Sujit Pal, were injured in the incident. While Sujit is stable, Surendra is in condition critical. Surendra, who has a swollen liver and injuries on the chest, is being shifted to Fortis Hospital.

Corporator Divya Gaikwad said she had frequently sent reminders to the NMMC for a structural audit of all the bridges in city, but did not receive any response from the civic body.

"I submitted letters to the commissioner and the mayor to add "bridge repairs" as a new head in the budget but no one has bothered to listen. This budget meeting, I asked officials why we were not repairing the bridges, particularly the ones in bad shape but received no answers. It seems they were waiting for an incident like this to happen," Gaikwad told mid-day. NMMC spokesperson Mahendra Konde said, "We will conduct an internal inquiry and hand over the report to the police soon."

