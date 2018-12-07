Vasundhara Raje: People will take cognizance of the initiatives and things will work

national

Urging people to vote for development, she said, I think they have seen the kind of work in Rajasthan all this time. They must go out and vote for development

Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday exuded confidence over the work done by her government, while adding, that she is sure, the people of Rajasthan will take cognizance of the initiatives taken by the state government and help strengthen the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Speaking to media after casting her vote at polling booth no. 31A in Jhalrapatan constituency of Jhalawar, she said, This is a vote for development. This hasn't been done singlehandedly. Unlike other parties, the complete organisation, every party worker and leader has worked hard to take our message to people of Rajasthan. I am very confident that because excellent development that has taken place in the state, people would vote to strengthen the party that has done this development work.

Urging people to vote for development, she said, I think they have seen the kind of work in Rajasthan all this time. They must go out and vote for development.

Later speaking to ANI, she added, I am very sure that things will work out.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever