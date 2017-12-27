Vasundhara Raje taken ill, will not attend swearing-in of new Himachal CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was on Tuesday taken ill, reporting with low fever and an ankle sprain

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was on Tuesday taken ill, reporting with low fever and an ankle sprain. Raje, who was in Dholpur on Tuesday, has been advised by doctors to take rest and avoid any travel. She will not be attending the oath taking ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur as Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

The Chief Minister was to visit Shimla on Wednesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Thakur as Chief Minister of a BJP government. The ceremony is to be held at the historic Ridge ground in Shimla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of many BJP-ruled states are to attend the swearing-in ceremony.