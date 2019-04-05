Vaughan inspires champs South Zone

cricket

Michael Vaughan (centre) with disabled cricketers at Oval Maidan

South Zone emerged champions, beating West Zone by six wickets in the Inter-zone disabled cricket T20 final at Oval Maidan yesterday. And while both teams were toiling away, a special guest - former England captain Michael Vaughan - visited their tent at the Sachivalaya Gymkhana ground.

"I was batting when Vaughan was here but my teammates told me that he watched me bat, so I'm happy," South Zone skipper Narendra Mangore, whose unbeaten 46 helped his team win the title, told mid-day yesterday. "Vaughan was keen to know how our disabled cricketers managed to play so well. He was impressed," said organising committee member Devendra Palshetkar.

