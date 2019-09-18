Veerana and Purani Haveli maker Shyam Ramsay passes away

Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, popularly known for directing 80s and 90s horror films such as Purana Mandir, Veerana and Purani Haveli, died at 67. According to ABP News, Shyam Ramsay's family informed the portal that he was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Andheri, Mumbai, after he complained of chest pain while sleeping.

Shyam Ramsay's, one of the seven Ramsay brothers who moved to Mumbai when their father Fatehchand U Ramsinghani made the move from Karachi post Partition, funeral will take place today afternoon in Vile Parle crematorium.

Long before Twilight made vampires fashionable, it was the Ramsays who whet our appetite for the macabre - and a dose of sleaze - with 'chudails' and blood-sucking monsters with films like Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche (1972), Purana Mandir (1984), Veerana (1988), Purani Haveli (1989) and Bandh Darwaza (1990).

The Ramsay Brothers ruled the horror genre in Indian cinema for several years as they churned out low-budget films, which went on to acquire cult status. They were widely popular for a unique mix of horror and erotica. Tulsi Ramsay, was the son of FU Ramsay, and was one of seven brothers. He also directed the popular '90s TV series, Zee Horror Show.

Director Vikram Bhatt had this to say about Ramsay, "Shyam Ramsay carried the torch of horror films right through the 70s and 80s. Even amongst the Ramsay Brothers, he was considered to be the leader of the group. He was innovative and regaled his audiences with fabulous spooky cinema from time to time. His passing is indeed sad and his contribution to the dark films will always be held in high esteem."

