Veere Di Wedding: Kareena, Sonam, Swara to shoot role reversal promotional song

The Veere Di Wedding girls are gearing up for the film's nationwide release on the 1st June, with the buzz of a special promotional song that will soon be shot



Veere Di Wedding poster

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania are all set to shoot the biggest song of the year for their film Veere Di Wedding. The song featuring Badshah, to be choreographed by Farah Khan. Sources reveal that the tentatively titled Tareefan is a role reversal song with four instances of girls taking on roles stereotypically assumed by their male counterparts.

The Veere Di Wedding girls have started rehearsals for the song and will shoot for it this week! Interestingly, the song has a lot going for it as Badshah, who first appeared in AKFC's Abhi Toh Party from Khoobsurat, will also feature in the song starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar & Shikha Talsania. If that wasn't all, known to discover and encourage young, fresh talent, producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor will be launching a new music director Qaran Mehta.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has choreographed this number and shared a snapshot via Instagram of herself along with Sonam from the set. "Finally! Doing a song with the so lovely Sonam Kapoor. The wait was worth it! Love you baby. 'Veere Di Wedding', killer track," Farah wrote. Sonam, who posted the same photograph on her Instagram page, said: "Farah! I'm so lucky I get to work with you! Thanks so much for doing this song! We love you!"

