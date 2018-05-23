Veere Di Wedding: Post Dirty Picture, Ekta Kapoor holds this film's special screening

Almost after eight years, that is after the release of The Dirty Picture, that Ekta Kapoor is holding a special screening of her next film, Veere Di Wedding



Ekta Kapoor gears for her upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding's release.

Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor known for her varied content-driven films is all set for the release of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding and will be holding a special screening for friends for the first time in eight years. After organizing a special screening for The Dirty Picture eight years ago, Ekta Kapoor, who hasn't had a film screening will hold a special screening for Veere Di Wedding.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to share the news saying, "Lastly for the first time in 8 years keeping a personal screening of my film! I never do! D last time I kept a screening was for #thedirtypicture".

Lastly for the first time in 8 years keeping a personal screening of my film! I never do! D last time I kept a screening was for #thedirtypicture — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2018

While The Dirty Picture was a female dominated film, Veere Di Wedding yet again is a women-centric film. Ekta Kapoor has been breaking the stereotypes in the industry with varied content across mediums.

Hailed to be the TRP Queen and the pioneer of daily soap entertainment, Ekta Kapoor solely changed the face of Indian TV. After conquering TV, the content czarina is leaving impressive imprints on the cine-goers. Ekta Kapoor clearly knows the pulse of viewers across the platform as she gave us movies based on different genres.

The filmmaker, who has a wide audience across mediums believes in her audience and creates content catering to their needs. With Veere Di Wedding, Ekta Kapoor is all set to present yet another intriguing story for the audience.

Ekta Kapoor is immensely excited for her upcoming film and is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, the film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018.

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor On Veere Di Wedding: No Problem With Censor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates