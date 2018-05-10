Veere Di Wedding: Sonam, Kareena groove to Bhangra Ta Sajda peppy dance track

After releasing the first track, Tareefan, the makers of Veere Di Wedding have released the second song from the film, Bhangra Ta Sajda



A still from the song Bhangra Ta Sajda. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After releasing the sensuous and female dominated song, Tareefan, the makers of Veere Di Wedding have released a new song from the film, Bhangra Ta Sajda. The song is a peppy dance number picturised on Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Well, the makers have rightly released the song after 'Veere' Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Kareena Kapoor, Swara, and Shikha, everyone is decked up in colourful traditional attire to impress the guys. Sumeet Vyas and other guys from the film, come later in the song.

Watch the song here:

Penned by Gaurav Solanki, and music by Shashwat Sachdev, the song, Bhangra Ta Sajda- No One Gives a Damn has been crooned by Neha Kakkar, Romy, Surya Ragunaathan and Shahashwat Sachdev.

Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 in a Punjabi traditional manner. Videos and photos from her wedding ceremonies and reception party have gone viral on social media with the who's who of the Bollywood in attendance.

Talking of Kareena Kapoor Khan, she is making a comeback Veere Di Wedding after her pregnancy break, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania and it is slated to release on June 1, 2018.

