Veere Di Wedding Tareefan song: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor turn up the heat

The makers of Veere Di Wedding have released their role reversal song, Tareefan, and it definitely will set a trend



Kareena Kapoor Khan in a still from the song, Tareefan. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Finally, one of the most anticipated songs from Veere Di Wedding, Tareefan is out. This song is special because it shows those extraordinary moves choreographed by Farah Khan. Picturised on Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, it is composed by Qaran Mehta and sung by Badshah. The rapper has added his swag to the song, while Kareena and Sonam have upped the glam quotient notches higher.

Watch the song here:

The Veere Di Wedding song is all about how these four women, Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha dominate the men at a party club. Their swag is on point and on fire! However, these ladies lip-syncing to Badshah's voice isn't adding anything to the song. The song is rightly called a role reversal song because Bollywood has majorly shown women as objects of desire in the past. However, Tareefan has broken that stereotypical portrayal and the ladies are seen dominating the men.

Badshah, too, has shaken a leg with the ladies in the video and talking about his experience, he had earlier told mid-day about his biggest challenge while doing this song. "There was so much pressure about the fact that I had to go on a diet. I thought the song will anyway work, but going on a diet was the biggest pressure. How would I look between these phenomenal ladies - Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar, was my biggest concern, and it's directed by Farah Khan. I just wanted to look little decent onscreen while I stand in the same frame with these ladies. The size of my face should look as theirs, not bigger than that. It's not a dance song but a song, which will be loved more by girls. It's a song that you can keep listening to while you are getting ready or going to the club."

Veere Di Wedding is slated to release on June 1, 2018.

Also Read: Smokin' Hot! Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonam Sizzle In Photoshoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates