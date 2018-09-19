Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Romania on last leg of 3-nation tour

international

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu with Malta's President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at their joint press statement after a meeting at San Anton Palace, Halbalzan, Malta. Pic/AFP

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday arrived in Romania on the last leg of his three-nation visit to boost India's ties with the southeastern European country. Naidu landed here from Malta where he held comprehensive discussions with President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca on ways to bolster bilateral relations.

The two countries signed three MoUs for collaboration between the foreign services institutes and cooperation in maritime and tourism. Upon his arrival in Bucharest, the vice president received a warm welcome from Vice Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall, External Affairs Ministry (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. In the last leg, Naidu will be in Romania from September 18 to September 20.

The visit coincides with 70th year of Indo-Romanian ties and the centenary year of Romania. During the visit, Naidu will meet Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romanian Senate and the prime minister. He will also address a session of Chamber of Deputies in the Romanian Parliament. Naidu will also have a business meet and interact with the Indian diaspora, the MEA has said in a statement.

