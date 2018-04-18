Venkaiah Naidu: Country's focus should be on widespread development

What is required is a positive mindset and science should be utilized for the betterment of the lives of the people, Naidu said

Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today asserted that all resources in the country should be utilized and focus should be on widespread development that should reach every section of the people. What is required is a positive mindset and science should be utilized for the betterment of the lives of the people, Naidu said.

"The 21st century is going to be India's century," he said at a workshop here. Naidu said people of Manipur should think on how to tap the resources available in the state. The state has been endowed with rich biodiversity and nature has been kind, said Naidu saying the state fish 'Pengba' has medicinal values.

He also said the state is also fortunate to receive abundant rainfall but the emphasis should also be given on conservation.

Naidu is on a three-day tour to the North Eastern states of Meghalaya, Assam, and Manipur.

Governor Najma Heptulla in her speech said, "The state has no big industries. It has limited growth of employment opportunities for the youths of the state." Heptulla said Manipur is lagging behind other states in terms of availability of infrastructures for social and economic development today.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said though 90 percent of the total land area of Manipur is hills, the major chunk of the population is engaged in farming activities.

