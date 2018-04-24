Venkaiah Naidu gives SC's chief justice, rejects impeachment notice

VP says opposition parties' impeachment notice against CJI Misra lacks substantial merit and their allegations are neither 'tenable nor admissible'



Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu yesterday rejected the unprecedented impeachment notice given by opposition parties led by the Congress against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, saying it lacked substantial merit and that the allegations were neither "tenable nor admissible". The vice president in his order yesterday held that that the allegations emerging from the present case have a serious tendency of "undermining" the independence of the judiciary.



Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad

"I have considered the material contained in the Notice of Motion and reflected upon the inputs received in my interaction with legal luminaries and constitutional experts, I am of the firm opinion that the Notice of Motion does not deserve to be admitted," Naidu said in the order rejecting the plea. "I refuse to admit the Notice of Motion," he said.

Naidu based his decision on the opinion of top legal and constitutional experts, including former secretary generals of Lok Sabha and other legal luminaries with whom he held extensive consultations. He also held the views of top legal and constitutional experts, including former chief justices, before taking the decision, sources said. Seven opposition parties led by the Congress had last week moved a notice before him for impeachment of the CJI on five grounds of "misbehaviour".

'Unprecedented, illegal, hasty'

Somnath Chatterjee, former Lok Sabha speaker

'There are procedures in the Constitution and the chairman of Rajya Sabha should have followed it instead of acting hurriedly'

Kapil sibal, Congress leader

'To say the least, the order is unprecedented, illegal, ill-advised and hasty. We will certainly move a petition to challenge it'

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Cong leader

'If all charges were to be proved before inquiry... Constitution & Judges (Inquiry) Act will have no relevance'

Soli Sorabjee, jurist

'I don't see chances of the writ petition (challenging the Naidu's decision) succeeding...We did not want the matter hanging indefinitely'

07

No. of opposition parties who moved the notice

