Venkaiah Naidu: Instant food means constant disease

Criticizing the culture of instant food, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged the need to go back to traditional Indian food, saying "instant food means constant disease".

Naidu said that India should look at being self-sufficient in terms of food production on account of the country's large population.

"Our habits are going through changes and we are going for instant food. Instant food means constant disease. We have to educate out people about food habits," Naidu said while speaking at an event on Tuesday.

"Our Indian food is time-tested and has been designed depending on seasons," Naidu said.

The Vice President said that India needs to think about ways to become self-sufficient in terms of food production.

"We should also think in terms of having home-grown food security. We cannot depend on imported food security," Naidu said.

