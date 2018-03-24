Venus Williams rallies to advance at Miami Open

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams stormed back from deficits in both sets to defeat qualifier Natalia Vikhlyantseva 7-5, 6-4 in the second round of the WTA Miami Open



Williams trailed 2-5 in the first set but won five straight games to take the opener. She also rallied in the second set, falling behind 0-3 before winning six of the next seven for the victory. Williams advances to the third round where she will face 29th seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who outlasted American Varvara Lepchenko 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1.

