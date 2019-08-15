Veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes away

bollywood

Veteran actress Vidya Sinha passed away on August 15. She was 71.

Vidya Sinha (Picture courtesy/AFP)

Vidya Sinha, best remembered for her roles in Basu Chatterjee's films such as Rajnigandha (1974) and Chhoti Si Baat (1976), and BR Chopra's Pati, Patni Aur Woh (1978), passed away today - August 15, 2019. She was hospitalised since August 10, after she complained of breathlessness. Sinha was on ventilator support at Criticare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai and she was diagnosed with lung and heart disorders.

Since her condition was critical she had been put on a ventilator but failed to recover and expired around 1 pm.

Vidya Sinha's last notable role was in Salman Khan's 2011 Eid release, Bodyguard. In recent times, she has been busy with television assignments. She was seen in shows such as Ekta Kapoor's Kaavyanjali, besides Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala.

In between, Sinha had been missing from the serial on account of her illness but bounced back a few weeks ago till her demise today.



Veteran actress Vidya Sinha with Asha Parekh during the radio debut of the Golden Era of Indian cinema on 92.7 BIG FM's new show 'Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor' in Mumbai on June 19, 2013. (Picture/Yogen Shah)

According to a report in IANS, Vidya's first marriage was with Venkateshwaran Iyer in 1968. They adopted a daughter, Jahnvi. After Iyer's demise, she married an Australia-based doctor named Netaji Bhimrao Salunkhe, whom she met at an online chat room in 2001 but divorced in 2009. She had filed a complaint of domestic violence in January 2009. A court order subsequently directed Salunkhe to pay Rs 10,000 per month as maintenance pay.

