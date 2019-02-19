Veteran music composer Khayyam celebrates his 92nd birthday

bollywood

Veteran music composer Khayyam

Veteran music composer Khayyam, who has turned 92, didn't feel like celebrating his birthday and said he has donated Rs 500,000 towards relief efforts for the family members of those who died in the Pulwama terror attack. Khayyam turned 92 on Monday.

Talking to the media when Big Urdu Awards honoured him at his residence, Khayyam said: "I am feeling really sad with what has happened in Pulwama, so I didn't feel like celebrating my birthday. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack.

"I hope the Indian government will solve these issues. We have decided to donate Rs 500,000 to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and we are trying to donate more funds through our trust to support martyrs' families."

Khayyam has composed music of successful films like Kabhi Kabhie, Umrao Jaan, Trishul, Noorie and Bazaar. On his birthday, Khayyam said: "I am at a loss of words to express my gratitude towards people who came over to my residence to wish me on my birthday. I am thankful to God, my audience and people from the film industry who have loved and supported me in my journey."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wished Khayyam on his birthday over the phone, and the composer says he respects her like a mother.

