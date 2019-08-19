Veteran music director-composer Khayyam passes away at 92

bollywood

Khayyam, who is admired for composing music for films like Kabhie Kabhie and Umrao Jaan was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sujay Hospital in Mumbai

File image of Khayyam. Image sourced by mid-day archives

Veteran music director-composer Khayyam, who is best remembered for composing music for films like Kabhie Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, passed away on August 19. He was 92.

Fondly called as Khayyam Saab, the veteran was in a critical condition due to infection in lungs and had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sujay Hospital, as was informed by BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees Union.

At the tender age of 17, Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, better known as Khayyam, began his career in music from the city of Ludhiana. He got his first big break in blockbuster Umrao Jaan through which he made his permanent place in Hindi film industry.

In February, the veteran music composer turned 92, and rather than celebrating, he donated Rs 500,000 towards relief efforts for the family members of those who died in the Pulwama terror attack.

The late composer, who was getting honoured at his residence by Big Urdu Awards told media that, "I am feeling really sad with what has happened in Pulwama, so I didn't feel like celebrating my birthday. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. I hope the Indian government will solve these issues. We have decided to donate Rs 500,000 to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and we are trying to donate more funds through our trust to support martyrs' families."

