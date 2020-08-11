Veteran poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passes away at 70

Rahat Indori, known for his poetry and lyrics writing in Hindi Cinema, has passed away after suffering from two heart attacks, ANI reports. Earlier today, Indori had taken to his Twitter account to inform his fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

à¤à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤¡ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤°à¥à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤²à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤² à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾, à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¥.à¤à¤°à¤¬à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¡à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤

à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦ à¤à¤¸ à¤¬à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤



à¤à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤²à¥à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤«à¤¼à¥à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤, à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¼à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤° à¤à¤° à¤«à¥à¤¸à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¤à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¥. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

ANI then took to its Twitter and stated that the poet has passed away after he suffered two heart attacks. It wrote- "Urdu poet Rahat Indori (file pic) passes away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for #COVID19. He had 60% pneumonia: Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital." (sic)

à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¬ à¤à¤¾ Cardiac Arrest à¤à¥ à¤µà¤à¤¹ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤® 05:00 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¼à¤¾à¤² à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥.....



à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤®à¤à¤¼à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥.... — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

How does one state the depth of the loss of someone like Dr. @rahatindori saab?



His words were like flames of revolution contained in the muslin of language.



He will not just be remembered, he will be commemorated. ðð½ — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 11, 2020

Indori penned the songs for films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Murder and others.

