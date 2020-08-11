Search

Veteran poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passes away at 70

Published: Aug 11, 2020, 18:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Veteran poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, who tested positive for COVID-19, has passed away after suffering from two heart attacks. He was 70.

Rahat Indori Picture Courtesy: Twitter
Rahat Indori Picture Courtesy: Twitter

Rahat Indori, known for his poetry and lyrics writing in Hindi Cinema, has passed away after suffering from two heart attacks, ANI reports. Earlier today, Indori had taken to his Twitter account to inform his fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19. 

Have a look right here:

ANI then took to its Twitter and stated that the poet has passed away after he suffered two heart attacks. It wrote- "Urdu poet Rahat Indori (file pic) passes away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for #COVID19. He had 60% pneumonia: Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital." (sic)

And on his Twitter account, it was announced that he passed away at 5 in the evening, take a look:

Mourning his demise, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani wrote on his Twitter account about his contribution that can never be forgotten. Have a look at his tweet right here:

Indori penned the songs for films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Murder and others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK