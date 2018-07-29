Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu visits DMK President M Karunanidhi in hospital

The 94-year-old veteran politician was admitted into the intensive care unit at 1.30 a.m. on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped

Venkaiah Naidu. File Photo

Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met DMK President M. Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital here and enquired about his health.

The DMK said in a statement that Naidu was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. They spoke to doctors. Naidu also met Karunanidhi's son and DMK leader M.K. Stalin at the hospital. On Saturday night, the hospital said Karunanidhi's condition was stable with active medical support.

The 94-year-old veteran politician was admitted into the intensive care unit at 1.30 a.m. on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped. Following treatment, Karunanidhi's blood pressure has stabilized. DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan on Saturday said that Karunanidhi will be in the hospital for two more days.

Also Read - Karunanidhi's BP Stable, Being Monitored: Kauvery Hospital

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever