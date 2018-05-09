Vice President Venkaiah Naidu reaches Panama

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is on a three-nation visit to Guatemala, Panama and Peru which commenced from May 6.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Pic/PTI

Panama City: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who is on a five-day visit to the Central America has reached Panama. He was received by Panama's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Luis Miguel Hincapie, the Director General of Protocol (Cerimonial), Roberto Zuniga and the Ambassador of India to Panama, Shri Ravi Thapar.

Vice President Naidu is on a three-nation visit to Guatemala, Panama and Peru which commenced from May 6. The agenda of visiting these places is to enhance bilateral ties with the country.

Earlier on Monday, he visited Guatemala where, in the presence of Vice President Naidu and his counterpart Dr. Jafeth Ernesto Cabrera Franco, India and Guatemala signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for expanding cooperation in the area of diplomatic training.

Before leaving for Panama, the Vice President met the Mayor of Antigua Guatemala City, Susana Heidi Asencio Lueg and the members of the Council.

He also visited ancient church named Catedral de San Jose and Museum of Colonial Art in the city of Antigua Guatemala.

This is the Vice President's first overseas visit after assuming office last year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever