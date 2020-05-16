Vicky Kaushal: Never imagined a lockdown before, leave alone a birthday in one

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill and birthday parties too. Several celebrities who have had birthdays in March-April-May this year have consoled themselves with simple, stay-at-home parties instead of big bashes with all of their industry friends in attendance.

Vicky Kaushal, too, celebrates his 32nd birthday today, May 16, but alas, he too has to spend the day at home. But the actor isn't fretting! Sharing how he couldn't even imagine a lockdown before, the Uri actor told Mumbai Mirror, "I never thought that we'd be in a situation where things literally come to a standstill. Leave alone a birthday in lockdown, I never even imagined a lockdown before."

And how will he be spending his day today? Vicky says it will be spent with his family, quietly, in isolation. Talking about childhood birthday parties at home, Vicky shared, "There were no cell phones to take selfies and record the event, nor peer pressure to post them. It was just about having a good time with friends. Those simple days from my childhood are special."

Emphasising on what people who are away from home must be going through during this difficult time, Vicky said, "Look at what people, who are away from home or don't have a home, are going through, including the frontline workers of the pandemic. By staying home, we can help flatten the curve."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a bunch of interesting film projects in his kitty. He has the much-awaited ensemble film, Takht, which he would've started shooting for if it weren't for the lockdown. Vicky also has Ashwatthama, Sardar Udham Singh, and a film on the life of Sam Manekshaw.

