Vicky Kaushal on Manmarziyaan director: Anurag Kashyap doesn't let us rest in peace

Vicky Kaushal on how working with mentor-director Kashyap is as challenging as it is satisfying for an artiste

Vicky Kaushal with Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap during the shoot of Manmarziyaan

I am coming to terms with how much life has changed for me," starts off Vicky Kaushal, in a chat ahead of the release of Manmarziyaan. With each of his projects — Raazi, Sanju, Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories — striking gold, the year has been significant for him. But, for the actor, the biggest compliment came in the form of Anurag Kashyap offering him a role in his next, within two years of having worked with him in Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016).

The Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan starrer sees him play the wild and carefree DJ Sandz — a role completely at odds with his off-screen persona. "DJ Sandz is my most eccentric part till date. I wanted to explore that side of me. Anurag makes me do things that I sometimes don't have the courage to do. He doesn't like being comfortable, and doesn't let his actors rest in peace either. That is how we bring out the best in each other," laughs Kaushal.

Having kicked off his career as an assistant director on Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012), the actor says it was sheer joy to see his mentor helm a love story — a genre that is far removed from the filmmaker's universe.

"Anurag was a different person while working on this film. He would be so happy on the set. After Wasseypur, this is another film he looks excited about. Thankfully, the film is written by someone else [Kanika Dhillon] whose approach is different. Their amalgamation is what makes each character unique." Being a typical Punjabi boy came in handy while filming the drama. "I know Punjabi music, so I would be giving references to the team. I added texture to the character arc and dialogues with my inputs."

