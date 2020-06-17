Vicky Kaushal prays for peace and prosperity of all as film fraternity mourns loss of another star

As the film fraternity mourns the loss of four of its brightest stars - Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput- actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday prayed for peace and prosperity of all. Kaushal posted a picture of himself where he is seen bowing down as he stands in front of the holiest Sikh shrine - Golden Temple.

He complimented the post with a short prayer where he wished for peace and happiness of all including the ones who passed away. "Jo hai... jo chale gaye, saareyaan nu sukh shaanti bakshyo. (I pray for peace and prosperity of all...those who are alive..those who passed away)," he wrote. Besides the loss of the artists of Indian cinema, the world is mourning the loss of lives caused due to the coronavirus crisis.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever