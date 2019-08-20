Vicky Kaushal shares childhood photo of sitting in a fridge; netizens gush over it

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal shared a childhood photo and called himself a cute "fridge potato". The photograph is winning the hearts of his fans and social media followers

Vicky Kaushal shared this photo on his Instagram account.

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal seemed to be in a happier mood as he took out a leaf from his childhood and shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account. Toddler Vicky looks cute as a button in the photo and is proof enough that the actor is an ocean of talent. His adorable smile makes him look delectable.

Vicky Kaushal shared the photo on his Instagram account and also mentioned the year in which the photograph was clicked. In the picture, the little one is sitting inside the fridge, and Vicky called himself a "fridge potato." As soon as the Manmarziyaan actor shared the nostalgic post, his younger brother quipped that he was always "hot" and is now snatching away the tag of "cuteness" as well.

View this post on Instagram Fridge potato. Circa ‘88. A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) onAug 18, 2019 at 11:01pm PDT

Sunny Kaushal wrote, "Yaar matlab hadd hoti hai compliment fetch karneki.. hot toh tu hai.. ab cuteness ka bhi khata kholega kya?!?!" (It's heights now to fetch compliments for yourself. No doubt that you are hot, will you even snatch the account of being cute?)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and daughter of the veteran actress Neena Gupta, she told Kaushal that he could totally be her twin baby brother. Here's what she said, "You could totally have been my twin baby brother." How could Ranveer Singh stay behind when it comes to leaving his quirky comments on his friends' posts. The Befikre actor wrote, "Oye hoye! Grab the blob of ice-cream sitting in the freezer! (sic)".

Vicky Kaushal's fans couldn't stop gushing about this picture and a female user posted a cheeky comment which read that she loves potatoes since childhood. Since the Raazi actor mentioned the year this picture was taken, another female user said that they have an age difference of only nine years and they could get married. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and has a huge female fanbase.

The actor is on a career-high as he recently won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor in the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Talking about this achievement, Vicky spoke to mid-day and told, "

People say destiny is a star-maker, but it would not be possible without hard work. For the past two days, my parents are asking me what I am feeling. Honestly, it's yet to sink in." The actor shared the award with another bankable star Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun. Speaking about it, the Masaan actor said, "I admire his choices; he is a wonderful person."

The recent win brings as much responsibility as acclaim for the young actor. Ask him if it changes his perspective, and he says, "I have always been honest with my work. I follow my gut and have never taken up work that my heart doesn't agree with. I don't do a film until I agree with the director. I never walk in [to a set] with doubts."

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's personalised wishes cheer up Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates