Vicky Kaushal shares coronavirus-themed poem by his father

Treating his fans with a soothing picture of himself, actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday shared a short coronavirus-themed poem written by his father and action director Sham Kaushal. The actor took to Instagram to share the picture in which he could be seen chilling in the balcony of his house and enjoying the view of the sunset.

The poem written by the actor's father speaks about doing everything to get to enjoy the little things at home but not stepping out and claiming someone's life.

"Ghar ki khidki se... apne hisse ka aasman lele. Suraj lele, suryast lele...taaro se bhari chandani rat lele. Maa ko dekh, baith, do pal bita...uski haseen muskan lele. Tujhse jo ban pade, apne hisse ka vo sab lele. Bas baahr nikalkr, galti se kisiki jaan na lele," read the poem.

This is seen as an appeal by the 'Masaan' actor to ask people to stay at home and prevent the spread of highly contagious coronavirus which has affected at least 519 people in India.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 has globally claimed over 14,652 lives and 3,34,981 people have tested positive for it.

