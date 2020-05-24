Vicky Kaushal shares throwback picture riding horse as he misses pre-COVID days

Reminiscing his usual routine during pre-COVID days, actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday posted a picture of himself enjoying a horseback ride. The 'Manmarziyan' actor took to Instagram to post the picture in which he is seen sitting on a beautiful brown horse wearing a black coloured jacket.

"Kabhi din ki shuruat horseback par hoti thi... aaj kal throwback par ho rahi hai! .#majormissing," he wrote in the caption.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor is currently staying indoors at his Mumbai based house ever since the imposition of COVID induced lockdown.

