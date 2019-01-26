Vicky Kaushal's 2019 films - Takht and a horror film

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal has been praised for his performance not only for Uri but earlier for his roles in Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Lust Stories and Raazi, which released in 2018. He is now set to dive headlong into his forthcoming films

Vicky Kaushal

Riding high on the success of his last venture Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is now set to dive headlong into his forthcoming films. Preparation for Karan Johar's Takht, he reveals, will begin post-September. "I've been wanting to do a film that belongs to an era that has no visual reference material. The prep is always the most exciting part of a film, and there will be enough of it for me to do."

But before that, Kaushal is devoted to an upcoming horror film, a genre he can hardly handle as a viewer. Why did he choose to do it, then? "I realised that my reaction in the film would be as natural as is possible."

Vicky Kaushal has been praised for his performance not only for Uri but earlier for his roles in Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Lust Stories and Raazi, which released in 2018. Recently, Anupam Kher praised Vicky and welcomed the actor in "actors' world" after watching his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

"Welcome to the 'actors' world. You are fantastic in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Real, gutsy and a performer," Anupam tweeted. The 63-year-old actor asked Vicky to remember that he is his own competition. "The more difficult you make your jo, the more you will explore it. Love and best wishes always," Anupam added.

