Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot and Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala gets new release date

Vicky Kaushal's film, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship (Part One) has been postponed to next year (2020). The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' needs some more time for its completion. Therefore, the makers have postponed Bhoot's release date from November 15, 2019, to February 21, 2020.

Karan Johar took to his Twitter account to announce the new release date of Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship. He shared the film's poster featuring Vicky Kaushal and wrote: "The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news [sic]"

The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news ...... pic.twitter.com/iXTsiEuJcW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019

Karan Johar further spoke about the good news and wrote that Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam's film will release on November 15, 2019. The filmmaker shared Bala's poster and wrote: "The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it's a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019! [sic]"

The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it’s a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019! pic.twitter.com/ghXdL1jrC4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019

Bala has an impressive extended cast of Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa. Indicating at the tweet above, Karan Johar apologised for the plug-in of his upcoming film, Good News starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates