Vicky Kaushal's Uri remains unstoppable: Day 15 collections are impressive

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. The film has been winning hearts emerging to be the first blockbuster hit of 2019.

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri

RSVP's Uri - The Surgical Strike is flying high at the box office. The film has collected 4.40 crore in its third Friday. After entering 100 crore club in just 10 days, Uri: The Surgical Strike collected 4.40 crores on its 15th day of release.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first blockbuster film of 2019. The movie has taken the box office by storm and set new benchmarks for other films. Uri had set the box- office on fire in its 1st week by raking in 70.94 crores. Now the film's grand total stands at 138.19 crores ahead with day 15 collection.

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts and has emerged the first blockbuster of 2019. The movie is receiving immense appreciation from all quarters - from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audiences and the members of Bollywood fraternity.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on 11th January 2019 and running successfully on the box office in its second week.

