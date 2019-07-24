Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike to rerelease in Maharashtra on Kargil Vijay Diwas

bollywood

RSVP to host 500 screenings of Uri: The Surgical Strike in Maharashtra on Kargil Vijay Day

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike will be released in Maharashtra once again on July 26, commemorated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is named after the success of Operation Vijay on July 26, 1999, when India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistani infiltrators. Ever since this historic win, India celebrates Kargil Victory day every year on July 26.

This year the state government of Maharashtra under the able guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intends to celebrate this day by showcasing Uri: The Surgical Strike across all cinemas of the state. The main purpose of this initiative is to imbibe the spirit of patriotism in the youth.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 17 Army personnel.

"I truly hope 'Uri...' keeps motivating each and every Indian for generations to join hands in serving our nation to the best of their ability," Aditya told PTI.

The director said the team is hoping the film will inspire people to join armed forces. "... We are flooded with so many messages, calls and e-mails from young Indians who were inspired by the film and decided to joined our armed forces. It's truly the greatest validation for any filmmaker to know that somewhere their work has got the youth of India to think about the bravery, valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers and instill these very emotions in them," he added.

The producers of the blockbuster movie – RSVP are thrilled to be a part of this initiative.

Ronnie Screwvala, the producer of the film, said, "Uri: The Surgical Strike was made to instil a sense of pride in the hearts of every single Indian and to highlight the incredible service of the armed forces for our nation. I am honoured to be a part of this initiative where the film will be showcased across 500 locations in the great state of Maharashtra on Kargil Vijay Diwas. A day that marks a great victory for the Indian armed forces."

