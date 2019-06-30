Is Vicky Kaushal dating South actress Malavika Mohanan?

bollywood

While rumours are that Vicky Kaushal is dating Bhumi Pednekar, a report suggests that he is seeing south actress Malavika Mohanan

Vicky Kaushal and Malavika Mohanan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Vicky Kaushal's love life has been under the scanner for quite some time now. The actor's name has always been linked to actresses, namely Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar. In fact, this reportedly caused a turmoil in Vicky and Harleen Sethi's love life, and the two parted ways. Now, there are reports that Vicky Kaushal has moved on in life, and is dating Malavika Mohanan, states Pinkvilla. Malavika was seen in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds (2017).

Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Malavika Mohanan's bond, a source told the entertainment website, "Vicky, Sunny, Malavika, and her brother have known each other since they childhood and enjoy great camaraderie and bond together. But Vicky and Malavika apparently, have become extremely close during this. Sunny and Malavika are also good friends. In Mumbai, no matter how busy he is, he will make it a point to drop in for lunch or dinner at Malavika's home where she stays with her parents and brother. Now it seems that their relationship is becoming stronger and developing into something more intimate."

The source also told the website that on Thursday, June 27, 2019, Vicky Kaushal, along with brother Sunny Kaushal visited Malavika's Bandra residence for dinner. "Malavika is always talking glowingly about him to everybody. She likes him so much she cannot stop gushing about him and while Vicky is more reticent, he does these little romantic gestures, like dropping in and surprising her on the sets of one of her South films and taking her out for lunch. Vicky loves home-cooked South Indian food and often drops in on the Mohanan house in Mumbai like Thursday night. Even though he’s a Punjabi, he loves the South Indian style fish-curry and rice but on Thursday he was disappointed it was not there so Malavika pulled his leg on Insta by posting "Deprived of fish curry and rice. Life is not a Mani Ratnam film today [sic]"

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, Takht, Bhoot and Sam.

