Vicky, Rakul, Yami, Sanya, Kunal vouch by these fitness trends in 2018

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Yami Gautam, Kunal Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra revisit a fitness or nutrition trend they tried in 2018

Vicky Kaushal and Rakul Preet Singh reveal their fitness mantra

Vicky Kaushal: The Keto diet

Reason for trying it out:

I took to it as part of my prep for Uri. I had to bulk up and build muscle, but, before that, had to cut down the fat content [in my body].

I adhered to it:

For one month.

Results I reaped:

It took a toll on me because I am not used to a diet devoid of carbs. But it was effective.

Would I recommend it to anyone?

I would. However, one must be careful about how they take to it, and then wean off it. Ending it abruptly is not good. It's important to study [about it] and then take to it.

Rakul Preet Singh: The Kito Diet

Reason for trying it out:

Since everyone was going gaga over it, and because I had to lose weight for my film, De De Pyaar De, I tried the diet.

I adhered to it:

15 days. Then I changed it to a low carb -high protein diet.

Results I reaped:

I lost a lot of weight, quickly.

Did I enjoy it?

I didn't think it was working for me since it made me moody. When you are working throughout the day, you don't want mental [disturbances] to affect you. The diet was taxing because one alters what the body is accustomed to, which is consuming a good amount of carbs. I believe in holistic living.

Would I recommend it to anyone?

I don't think this diet could become a lifestyle. A diet should be a lifestyle, and should not feel like a burden. I don't think it is sustainable.

Yami Gautam: Outdoor functional training

Reason for trying it out:

Working out in the gym on machines felt too mechanical. The routine became monotonous, predictable and claustrophobic, becuase one is restricted within four walls.

I adhered to it:

Training outdoors is now a routine.

Results I reaped:

Working out in the open helps me get adequate amounts of vitamin D.

It is also interesting, since my trainer makes me execute a mixed bag of exercises in the open, along with great music.

Did I enjoy it?

I do. I battle exhaustion by trying out new workout patterns.

Would I recommend it to anyone?

I'd say, take to any routine that you are comfortable with, whether that is a brisk walk, or a dance class. Take part in routines that keep you motivated. Also, it is essential to eat foods that are healthy and nutritious.

Kunal Kapoor: Surfing

Reason for trying it out:

I love being on the beach and I enjoy learning something new. That was reason enough, coupled with the fact that surfing is a great exercise.

I adhered to it:

I tried it three times this year, each session ran for a week. While I went to Sri Lanka on two occasions, I headed to Kerala the third time.

Results I reaped:

It's a great way to build both, upper and lower body strength, apart from also training the core. It enhances one's flexibility and balance as well.

Did I enjoy it?

I loved it. It is physically and mentally challenging, but that is what makes it fun.

Would I recommend it to anyone?

I definitely would. It's a great way to de-stress, meet cool people and pack in a productive workout. What can be better?

Sanya Malhotra: Yoga

Reason for trying it out:

Since I practice [high-intensity regimens like] CrossFit and functional training, I needed a way to relax.

I adhered to it:

Every morning, for an hour.

Results I reaped:

I've not only noticed physical changes, but have [benefited] mentally as well.

Did I enjoy it?

I am loving it.

Would I recommend it to anyone?

I certainly would; if not daily, [it must be practised] three times a week.

The Cheats: Kritika Kamra



What's your cheat meal: Pizza.

How often do you indulge: Once a week.

Cheat meal Vs cheat day: A single meal, though the entire course - from the appetisers to the desserts - could be considered cheat meals.

Do you compensate for it: Not on the same day, but I'm mindful of what I eat the next day. I fast for 16 hours and try to keep my calorie intake low. And, I look forward to the next cheat meal.

In Sonu Sood's fridge

Cheese

Milk

Granola bars

Fresh juice

Chocolates

On Aahana Kumra's gym playlist

We Don't Talk Anymore, Charlie Puth

Havana, Camila Cabello

Despacito, Luis Fonsi

Something Just Like This, The Chain-smokers

Also Read: Tiger Shroff brings 14 state-level fighters for MMA fight nights; More details inside

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates