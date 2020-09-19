Victoria Azarenka switches with ease from her impressive form

Belarus's Victoria Azarenka returns to America's Sofia Kenin during Round 2 of the Italian Open in Rome on Thursday. pic/Getty Images

Victoria Azarenka switched with ease from her impressive form on the hard court in the United States last week to clay in Rome sweeping past third seed Sofia Kenin 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday. The US Open runner-up followed on from her straight sets win over Venus Williams in the first round at Foro Italico, dispatching Australian Open champion Kenin in just over an hour.

The former World No. 1, who won her first tournament since 2016 in Cincinatti, did not drop a game and faced no break points, hitting 57 winners against to the American's 29. "I think my consistency was the key to the scoreline, I think I used my serve smart today," said Azarenka who next plays Russian Daria Kasatkina for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Belarussian spent two years off the court after giving birth in 2016 and became embroiled in a custody battle. Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens also exited in the second round to Slovenian Polona Hercog 6-4, 6-4. But ninth seed Garbine Muguruza dropped a set before rallying past American Cori Gauff 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Former French Open champion Muguruza eased past Irina Begu of Romania 6-0, 6-4.

Meanwhile, op-seeded Simona Halep improved to 7-0 in tennis' restart with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska on Friday to reach the quarterfinals.

