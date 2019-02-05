Vidarbha cricketer Aditya Sarwate is living his paralysed father's dream

cricket

Aditya Sarwate with his parents

Vidarbha all-rounder Aditya Sarwate has had an impressive Ranji season so far, with 50 wickets and 305 runs under his belt, but his professional rise hides a prolonged personal struggle.

His father Anand, 59, a bank employee who also represented Nagpur University in cricket, was paralysed after a road accident in Panvel 25 years ago, when Sarwate was just three. His mother Anushree, also a banker, has been his pillar of strength ever since. "I give a lot of credit to my mother. She took care of all my needs as well as attended to my father, who is wheelchair-bound. Whatever I am today, is because of my mother," said Sarwate, who is living his father's dream.

"My father is stable now, but the head injury he suffered is beyond repair. It was his dream that I play Ranji Trophy cricket and then go on to represent India. He was so delighted when we won the Ranji Trophy last season.

He watches all my matches closely on TV. He must be happiest person in the world today after seeing his son getting the wicket of one of the world's best batsmen," said Sarwate, who plays for Navniketan CC in the Guzder League, which is a part of Nagpur's premier club competition.

