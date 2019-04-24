Video: When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli played laser tag

bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seem to be in a playful mood. The actress and her husband's laser tag video, where Anushka shoots and Virat dies is ruling the internet

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma/picture courtesy: Instagram

The B-town actress is on a break after the release of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer, Zero. While Virat Kohli is busy with his IPL matches, Anushka accompanied him to the latest game. Amidst his busy schedule, the duo made their way to a gaming zone and was seen playing laser-tag with each other. A short clip has made its way online, and it has already gone viral. People can't stop looking at how adorable this husband-wife couple looks!

While Anushka laser-tagged hubby Virat, he died at the arena within a few tags. As playful as it may seem, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the power couple of B-town and sports together, are being all sorts of cute in the video. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Zombie kill ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onApr 23, 2019 at 11:24pm PDT

In an old interview, Virat Kohli has confessed how he likes spending quality time with wife Anushka Sharma. The cricketer went ahead and also said: "Me and my wife like to do normal things like going around for walks. Last night, we were at the Marine Parade [in Napier] with the full moon. We were just enjoying that sitting on the bench talking."

"It's actually the most simplest thing that give us joy, purely because we are always in the public eye. So it's important to get away and not known by anyone and that's something both of us really like," Kohli added.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli makes me a happy girl

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates