Video: Elf-like creature caught on camera, Twitter asks 'Is that Dobby?'

An elf-like creature was spotted on the footage which was shared by Vivian Gomez on Facebook has gone viral on social media

A strange video of CCTV footage surfaced on the Internet that reminded many of the character Dobby from the Harry Potter film franchise. An elf-like creature was spotted on the footage which was shared by Vivian Gomez on Facebook has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the elf-like creature was seen flapping its arms and bending its knees while walking outside Gomez's house. The video was shared by Gomez on June 6 and so far the video has garnered about nine million views, more than 42,000 “likes” and over 139,000 shares.

“So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out…what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing….has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason,” wrote a Facebook user Vivian Gomez.

The video even went viral on Twitter as well. Tweeple also commented about the creature's stark resemblance of Dobby from Harry Potter. Many even raised suspicions about the video being a hoax.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

Dobby is a free elf! This is crazy. Where did this come from pic.twitter.com/abWRfxKaVF — James Cullen Bressack (@JamesCullenB) June 10, 2019

My moms response to the Dobby video pic.twitter.com/LVMoTg9tD4 — bridgepidge (@bridgetmccarth) June 10, 2019

dobby when he realized he was trending this week pic.twitter.com/Ls69eVkT1G — HILARY (@chalfoys) June 10, 2019

a lady posted this and said she saw this on her home camera this morning. what y’all think this is ? pic.twitter.com/L98wckn6bO — jey bee . ð (@jadynbee_) June 7, 2019

DOBBY IS A FREE ELF — Jordan (@tornadojally) June 8, 2019

dobby walking out of the malfoy manor to warn harry pic.twitter.com/ZgZT3GafWS — ðð¥ð²ð¬ð¬ð (@marvclsdaya) June 8, 2019

Everyone saying this is fake because he disappears in the last frame is wrong. OBVIOUSLY DOBBY APPARATED OUT OF THERE. https://t.co/UguBeSsvSm — Potterless (@PotterlessPod) June 8, 2019

Am I the only one that thinks this is serious — Mayce Murti (@Nine6MM) June 9, 2019

What do you think of the video?

