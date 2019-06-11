Video: Elf-like creature caught on camera, Twitter asks 'Is that Dobby?'

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 16:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent

An elf-like creature was spotted on the footage which was shared by Vivian Gomez on Facebook has gone viral on social media

Video: Elf-like creature caught on camera, Twitter asks 'Is that Dobby?'

A strange video of CCTV footage surfaced on the Internet that reminded many of the character Dobby from the Harry Potter film franchise. An elf-like creature was spotted on the footage which was shared by Vivian Gomez on Facebook has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the elf-like creature was seen flapping its arms and bending its knees while walking outside Gomez's house. The video was shared by Gomez on June 6 and so far the video has garnered about nine million views, more than 42,000 “likes” and over 139,000 shares.

“So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out…what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing….has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason,” wrote a Facebook user Vivian Gomez.

The video even went viral on Twitter as well. Tweeple also commented about the creature's stark resemblance of Dobby from Harry Potter. Many even raised suspicions about the video being a hoax.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

national newsviral videos

New York helicopter crash leaving the pilot dead

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK