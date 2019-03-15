Video industry to witness another testimony to its phenomenal rise

national

Inkspell Media has announced the inaugural edition of its video media awards and conference, and the content industry is upbeat about it

If we were to name one industry sector which has seen the most astonishing growth in this era of digital boom, it would definitely be the video content industry. The rise of the social media platforms, the affordability of video production devices through sophisticated mobile phones and gadgets, and the availability of unlimited high-speed internet and data services for the common man have come together to democratize the entire video media space. Who would have thought that people with ordinary backgrounds would rise to fame and build careers out of video content that went viral?

Moreover, brands have also taken cognizance of the great influence and impact that user generated content can have in the exponentially expanding market. Every day brings the news of how legacy production houses and media companies are launching new platforms to reach out to the consumers at a time, place, medium and device of their choice. Hence, video has transformed from being just a content format to becoming a media platform. Rather, video has evolved into a phenomenon that now influences strategy-level decisions at the largest corporations in India and globally. While this format of content has emerged as the greatest tool for brand marketers, it has also led to the rise of a whole new industry that specializes in video conceptualization, production, editing, packaging, publishing, and promoting. Hence, its impact can be seen in industry trends, consumer behavior, and the economy at large.

vIDEA – The Video Media Awards and Summit 2019, is a unique initiative by Inkspell Media to recognize and acknowledge the champions of the video content and media industry, and bring them to the center stage at a national forum with global exposure. Additionally, the idea behind developing this program is to get the veterans and experts from the industry together to discuss the leading trends and opportunities, address key concerns in the domains, and draw a roadmap for the growth of the video media.

The nominations for the Industry Awards are being accepted until 22 March 2019 across several categories viz. Video Marketing Awards, Sector Specific Video Awards, Website Awards, App Awards, Genre Specific Awards, Video Enabler Awards, and Apex Awards. vIDEA Short-film Contest is another interesting addition to the program wherein both budding as well as professional filmmakers can submit their movies until 7 April 2019.

Veterans and experts from the industry shall come together to discuss and share insights on the key topics pertaining to the video media industry, including:



• Democratization of Media in a 'Video First' ecosystem

• Video Monetization: Contextualizing your money-making model with the media and audience type

• Social Amplification and Measurability: Covering the ROI interests of brands through video analytics and KPIs

• Product Placement: Role of video content in expanding the scope of embedded marketing for brands

